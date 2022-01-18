The pipes that carry water through your basement may be exposed to cold or warm temperatures and humidity, and they can be susceptible to freezing and condensation. Lack of insulation can have significant impacts on the temperature of the water that comes out of your faucets, your home and your family’s health.

Benefits of Insulating Hot Water Pipes

Insulating pipes that carry hot water through your basement can keep them from losing heat to the environment. Hot water pipes that are insulated deliver hotter water than uninsulated pipes. If you insulate your hot water pipes, you will be able to lower the setting on your water heater without letting the water run and waiting for it to get hot. That can reduce your water usage and your bills.

Reasons to Insulate Cold Water Pipes

If you live in a region that has cold winters, you should insulate pipes in your basement that carry cold water to keep them from freezing. Water traveling through those pipes is cold, but the temperature outdoors may be significantly colder.

If pipes carrying cold water are located along exterior walls in the basement, they can be exposed to frigid temperatures. Pipes can freeze and burst, which can cause major damage to your house and its contents. Water damage can lead to mold, which can create dangerous conditions and may even make your home uninhabitable. Insulating cold water pipes near exterior walls can keep the temperature of the pipes from dropping enough to cause them to freeze.

If your home has a finished and heated basement, pipes that carry cold water can draw heat from the house. Insulating the pipes can prevent that.

Basements tend to be damp spaces. Water can condense on pipes carrying cold water. Condensation can lead to mold and mildew, which can damage your home and any furniture or belongings that you have in the basement. Insulating the pipes can keep moisture from coming into contact with the surface of the pipes and help you avoid issues associated with condensation.

Take Some Time to Insulate the Pipes In Your Basement

Insulating basement pipes is a simple and inexpensive project that you can undertake yourself. For long stretches of piping, you can use tubular foam pipe insulation. For shorter sections and areas where pipes bend, you can use pipe wrap or tape. If you have questions, visit a local home improvement store and ask an employee for advice.