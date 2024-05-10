Hands-on training with mentors, authenticity on social media and honest conversations with clients may sound like simple tips for success in real estate, but for Floridia real estate agent Hudson “Mitch” Willis, of LPT Realty, these were a part of system of tools that catapulted his first year in real estate to extraordinary success.

“The biggest contributing factor to my success was undoubtedly my unwavering commitment to learning and growth,” he says. “I approached every challenge as an opportunity to learn, and I consistently sought out guidance from experienced mentors in the industry.”

In the video below, Willis recaps his first year of success with RISMedia Executive Vice President Maria Patterson at the NAR Conference & Expo in Anaheim, California, and shares insights and inspiration for other new or aspiring agents in the business.

Are you a real estate rookie achieving extraordinary sales and accomplishments in your first year in the business (2023) – or know someone who is? Nominations are open now for the 2024 Real Estate Rookie of the Year, our third-annual event sponsored by real estate education leader Colibri Real Estate. Nominate yourself or a deserving candidate here:

Nominate a Rookie!

Check out the rules and regs here. Nomination window closes June 5.