Attention new agents and fans of new agents! RISMedia’s popular Real Estate Rookie of the Year contest is now accepting nominations for 2024. The deadline to nominate a deserving candidate is June 5, 2024.

Submit your Rookie of the Year nominations here!

The 2024 Rookie of the Year award, designed to honor real estate agents who are new to the business yet achieving extraordinary results, recognizes new agents for their accomplishments in 2023.

Over the last two years, the program has garnered incredible industry response, growing last year to include honors for not just a national winner but five regional winners and 20 runners-up.

This year’s Rookie of the Year contest will again recognize five regional winners in addition to one national award recipient. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award is sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate.

Rules and regs

Agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022 are eligible to participate in this year’s contest. Nominations will open May 1, 2024, via an online portal at rismedia.com, and can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers.

Nominate as many agents as you would like, and agents may also nominate themselves. The nomination deadline is June 5, 2024.

Criteria for consideration

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be evaluated on their 2023 sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, online presence, technology prowess and community involvement.

RISMedia will announce the top five finalists per five major U.S. regions later this summer, and the five regional winners will be named during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in September. The national 2024 Rookie of the Year will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner this November 8, in Boston, Massachusetts, during the annual NAR NXT Conference & Expo.

The mission to honor new agents

“Beginning your career as an agent during one of the most difficult real estate markets in history, not to mention amid the fallout from the commission lawsuits, took a tremendous degree of commitment and resiliency,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “During these times when the integrity of residential real estate is under attack, it is more important than ever that we honor new-to-the-business agents for not only their production success but for the passion and professionalism with which they approach their business. RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program helps elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

“We are delighted to again partner with RISMedia to recognize new agents who have demonstrated they are thriving in their careers and, as such, making a difference in their communities and in their profession,” says Jennifer Dixson Hoff, Colibri’s GM, Professional Portfolio and Partnerships. “What we know from our rookies is that now is a great time to start a career in real estate. These new agents are the next generation within the real estate profession because they know how to successfully navigate the market and win. We couldn’t be prouder to highlight their accomplishments and results.”

RISMedia’s second-annual Rookie of the Year recipient and Regional Winner for the South was Stacy Cole, a REALTOR® with Alabama-based Realty Executives Bay Group, who started her real estate career after attending a real estate school now under the Colibri umbrella, following a varied career first teaching math in a middle school before taking time off to raise her children, and then becoming a full-time director at her church’s daycare. She ended her first full year in the industry in 2022 with $10.7 million in sales volume and 54 transactions. Cole and the five regional winners were honored at RISMedia’s 2023 Power Broker Reception & Dinner in Anaheim, California.

Learn more about RISMedia’s Rookie of the Year program here.