Forbes Global Properties has announced the addition of Roula Rouva Real Estate to its ranks. Boasting more than 20 years of industry leading experience, Roula Rouva Real Estate will exclusively represent the brand on the sun-kissed islands of Corfu and Paxos, and throughout Greece.

Founded in 2003, Roula Rouva Real Estate stated they are recognized for best-in-class service that has resulted in numerous accolades and awards, including the International Property Awards in London annually since 2016 in the categories of Best Real Estate Agency Greece, Best Real Estate Marketing Greece, and Best Website Greece. The firm has also claimed its rank across Europe, with top three nominations for Best Real Estate Agency and Best Real Estate Marketing, while also gaining recognition as the Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Greece for six consecutive years by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

“Roula Rouva Real Estate is an undisputed market leader, exemplifying Forbes Global Properties’ commitment to providing bespoke services and expert guidance at every touchpoint,” said Michael Jalbert, CEO of Forbes Global Properties. “It is a pleasure to welcome Roula Rouva Real Estate to Forbes Global Properties and introduce Greece’s exceptional lifestyle and properties to the world.”

Roula Rouva Real Estate stated they have always made an effort to keep ahead of the curve, offering virtual viewings, exclusive digital open houses, and a remote sales/support team that provides concierge services. The Roula Rouva Group of Companies has grown to include Compass Engineering & Development Solutions, HomeStories, and Infinity Consultancy, working alongside trusted partners like InGreece Consultancy to ensure an all-round service.

“Roula Rouva Real Estate has consistently grown and expanded to meet the evolving needs of our revered clients,” said Roula Rouva, CEO and founder of Roula Rouva Real Estate. “We are proud to join Forbes Global Properties and are excited to maximize the opportunities to collaborate with our new esteemed colleagues and extend our international reach while further shaping the narrative of luxury living in Greece.”

For more information, visit https://www.forbesglobalproperties.com/members/roula-rouva-real-estate.