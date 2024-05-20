Bright MLS has announced a collaboration with TrustFunds to integrate electronic earnest money services into the Bright MLS platform. As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, the demand for streamlined, secure and convenient transaction processes have never been more apparent, and this collaboration aims to enhance the transaction experience for real estate agents, brokers and their clients.

“We are looking forward to bringing electronic earnest money services through TrustFunds to the Bright platform,” said Bright MLS Chief Marketing Officer Amit Kulkarni. “The TrustFunds service aligns with our commitment to deliver services that simplify the real estate transaction life-cycle for our subscribers and the consumers we all serve. For our subscribers, helping their clients find “home” and efficiently working through the various steps to get to the closing table is more important than ever in today’s real estate market.”

Key features of the collaboration:

Effortless integration: Bright MLS stated that users will benefit from the seamless integration of TrustFunds electronic earnest money services directly into the MLS platform. This integration ensures a user-friendly experience, eliminating the need for multiple logins or complex procedures. Time and cost efficiency: The integration of electronic earnest money services translates into significant time and cost savings for real estate professionals. The companies stated that by eliminating the traditional manual handling of earnest money, the partnership enables agents and brokers to focus on core aspects of their business, fostering increased productivity. Real-time notifications and status updates: The collaboration introduces features that provide real-time notifications and status updates throughout the earnest money transaction process, according to a release. Bright MLS stated users leveraging TrustFunds services will receive instant notifications ensuring they are continuously informed about the progress of transactions. This real-time visibility enhances transparency and enables agents and brokers to proactively manage their workflow. User training and support: To ensure a smooth transition and optimum utilization of the integrated services, TrustFunds and Bright MLS stated they will provide comprehensive training sessions and ongoing support for users. This commitment underscores the dedication to a positive user experience and the success of this collaboration.

“This collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to innovation and efficiency within the real estate industry, “ said Lynn Leegard, founder and president of TrustFunds. “By seamlessly integrating TrustFunds electronic earnest money services into the Bright MLS platform, we are collectively raising the standard for transaction processes, benefiting agents, brokers, and clients alike.”

The collaboration is expected to launch on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.brightmls.com/home.