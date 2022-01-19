Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® announced today that it has selected Pacaso for its Solutions Group program, a collection of preferred business resources for the global network of 550 real estate firms. Pacaso is a tech-forward real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home for a fraction of the cost, offering fully managed LLC co-ownership, ongoing property management and a smart scheduling system.

Pacaso partners closely with real estate agents to help clients buy, sell and own a second home. Real estate agents representing buyers who purchase a share of a Pacaso earn a generous referral commission, along with the opportunity to earn equity rewards. Pacaso manages the entire process, from scheduling a home tour and answering client questions, to managing inspections, escrow, title and reporting.

“As the demand for second homes continues to rise, Pacaso gives real estate agents the opportunity to serve second home buyers and introduce them to co-ownership. It is also a great way for sellers to throw a wider net for potential buyers. Someone who could only afford $1 million on their own, can now own a portion of a home for up to $8 million. That is huge. It’s a powerful way to expand sales opportunities and help more people achieve second home ownership in a modern way,” said Jeff Kennedy, LeadingRE VP, sales/partnerships, in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the LeadingRE community and are particularly excited by the company’s international reach, as we continue to expand our services globally and work with agents across the world to help people buy and co-own a luxury second home,” said Marnie Blanco, VP of industry relations at Pacaso.

