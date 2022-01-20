Steve Kloetsch

Co-Founder/CEO

Andy Kloetsch

Co-Founder/COO

RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered

Bellevue, Washington

www.rsvpre.com

Region served: Washington State

Years in real estate: Steve: 17; Andy: 23

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 400

Best advice for new agents: Communicate with your sphere of influence on a regular basis.

Must-have technology tool for 2022: MoxiWorks

What ultimately led to your decision to affiliate with ERA, and how has this partnership helped your brokerage?

Steve Kloetsch: When we looked at Realogy and ERA, it was a company that we felt was very focused on the agent, which is very important to us. ERA has given our agents a lot more tools in a time when issues are more prevalent to consumers, while allowing them to maintain their position. Given the environment, as an independent company, we needed to provide much deeper resources than we had available.

In what way does RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered support brokers and agents?

Andy Kloetsch: Through accessibility and support. Real estate is not as simple as people see on TV. Real estate, when done correctly, can be a complex transaction. We pride ourselves on being a family, and we’re focused on what we can do to help and provide for our family. We understand that we’re dealing with people’s lives, and we’re doing whatever we can to set agents (and their buyers and sellers) up for success.

What tools and resources provided by ERA do you and your agents find most valuable?

AK: The ERA Moves program is a buyer-centric program that helps buyers get their utilities set up, taking one more thing off their plate. We want to do anything we can to make the process a little less stressful.

SK: MoxiWorks is an entire platform of services that handles the website and marketing, CRM and leads, and so many other things related to making an agent’s job easier.

Can you talk a little bit about the type of brokerage model that will “win in the ’20s?”

SK: This is a boutique, family-owned brokerage, and our agents enjoy that. Today, we bring a national and international brand that our agents can utilize with a lot of added value. ERA gives them a global referral network, which is really beneficial. We provide an overall environment that’s wealthy in support.

What is it about this type of model that will have the biggest impact on the real estate industry?

SK: I think the industry needs to look at cost structure. We operate a virtual office environment where agents work out of their homes, keeping costs and fee structures low for agents. I think everybody should look for a way to operate in this type of environment in a more cost-effective way.

How are you preparing your agents for this year’s market, and what are your expectations for 2022?

AK: We expect another phenomenal year, and we’re preparing our agents by having this affiliation with ERA and Realogy. ERA does a great job when it comes to setting our agents up to succeed well into the future.

SK: It has been a crazy market, especially in Washington State. To say it’s a seller’s market is an understatement. As we look at 2022, we’re not only making sure our agents have all the tools they need, but also how to use those tools. RE

