Lone Wolf Technologies and the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) announced a new partnership that expands the association’s technology suite for its nearly 210,000 members. The suite integrates new member benefits for offer management (OfferPlace), instant client messaging (iMessage), and the top CRM in real estate (LionDesk) to the current member benefits Transactions (zipForm Edition), zipLogix Digital Ink® 2.0, zipForm Mobile, MLS-Connect, Forms Advisor and zipForm standard edition, the company stated.

OfferPlace is an offer management system that works within Transactions (zipForm Edition), saving agents time by importing offer details or listing data directly into a transaction. Transactions (zipForm Edition) itself is a complete transaction management system, preloaded with the C.A.R. standard forms, templates and cloud storage to keep documents secure and organized. iMessage enables agents to share transaction PDFs, forms and listings directly from an iPhone and captures all shared items in the transaction history. Coming in April 2022 for CAR members is LionDesk CRM, which the company says will “transform lead generation and relationship building with AI lead follow-up, video email and texting campaigns, stylish landing pages and more.”

“We are so pleased to be able to offer such a robust set of solutions as benefits for our members,” said John Sebree, CEO of CAR, in a press release. “Our eye is always on the future of the real estate business and anticipating the needs of our members and their clients. We’re looking to fully equip our members to work successfully in the digital world and we felt that Lone Wolf was the right company out there that can deliver the tools they need now, while being able to support them in the future with the tools they’ll need to respond to changes in technology and in the consumer space.”

Transactions (zipForm Edition) is a gateway to a complete real estate experience for agents, buyers and sellers, designed to include all the essential tools that agents need in the workplace. With their selection of Lone Wolf products as member benefits, C.A.R. also included additional tools that integrate with Transactions (zipForm Edition)— zipLogix Digital Ink® 2.0, a secure digital signing solution created specifically for real estate professionals and zipForm Mobile, which brings the power of Transactions (zipForm Edition) to an agent’s mobile device.

“We couldn’t be more honored to partner with such an influential organization and provide our solutions to so many CAR members,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf, in a press release. “Real estate is all about people helping other people buy and sell homes. We don’t provide technology to replace people in the process, but rather, to make it simpler for them to do the things they have always done—like grow their business, guide buyers and sellers, network and make new relationships—and will continue to do so in the future.”

For more information, visit https://www.lwolf.com/.