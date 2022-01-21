Coldwell Banker Premier, headquartered in Winchester, VA, with eight offices serving Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., has merged with legacy brokerage Coldwell Banker Resort Realty headquartered in Rehoboth Beach, DE, the company has announced.

The move doubles the size of Coldwell Banker Premier, led by the company’s Founder and CEO, Steve DuBrueler. The nearly 30-year-old brokerage now has 12 offices and approximately 150 agents who combined to complete 1,700 transactions totaling nearly $500 million in sales volume, the company stated. This production earns Coldwell Banker Premier a 2022 spot on the prestigious Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle list as one of the top Coldwell Banker affiliates in the world.

Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old firm with offices in Rehoboth, Lewes, Seaford and Milford, supports residential sales for primary and secondary homeowners, as well as relocation clients, vacation rentals and commercial real estate. Kathy Newcomb, former President and owner of Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, and Bruce Plummer, Managing Broker, will continue in their leadership roles. Stephen Meadows, the Chief Operating Officer of Coldwell Banker Premier, will oversee the integration efforts and company strategy moving forward.

As part of Coldwell Banker Premier, agents benefit from a health and wealth solution, which provides subsidized health, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401k plan and deferred compensation plan. In addition, automation of back-office functions will increase efficiencies for agents, while also benefiting from operational synergies in property management, relocation, training, coaching and professional marketing support.

“Our two companies have decades-long legacies of success and dominance within the iconic Coldwell Banker brand. When we first began talking with Kathy and Bruce it was apparent that our cultures of caring for our agents was so similar. We have also both enjoyed similar growth as so many have chosen to relocate from urban D.C. and Baltimore. This move allows our clients along the I-81 corridor the opportunity to easily explore second-home ownership along the coast. Joining forces will also allow both groups to be stronger, more agile and better equipped to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the real estate industry. Our leadership teams will work hand-in-hand to deliver world-class tools, service, and support to all of our agents.” –Steve DuBrueler, Founder and CEO, Coldwell Banker Premier

“As a family owned and led business for more than forty years, we have a powerful legacy in our community that we believe will be honored and amplified as part of Coldwell Banker Premier. My father’s focus on continuous growth will be in good hands as will our agents, who will benefit from Steve’s commitment to professional development and success for agents.” –Kathy Newcomb, President, Coldwell Banker Resort Realty

For more information, visit https://www.premiermove.com/about.