Watson Realty Corp.’s owner and founder William A. Watson, Jr. was presented with the brand-new Real Estate Icon Award from the Northeast Florida Association of REALTORS® (NEFAR) last week on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the NEFAR 2022 Annual Installation and Awards Gala, the company has announced.

Nearly 300 NEFAR members attended the Awards Gala where Watson was the first recipient of NEFAR’s new Real Estate Icon Award, which is given to a REALTOR® who has made a significant mark within the profession of real estate in Northeast Florida.

According to the NEFAR website, recipients are recognizable within the community-at-large and the award is synonymous with exemplary ethical behavior as well as knowledgeable and compassionate service to customers.

Watson was chosen as a highly respected individual in the real estate community demonstrating generosity with his time through support of community organizations, projects and programs.

He entered real estate in 1960, opened his own firm in 1965 and grew his footprint to 48 offices and nearly 1,400 sales associates through Northeast Florida, Central Florida, and South Georgia. He is hailed as a pioneer in the Florida real estate market for over six decades and has won a multitude of local and national awards for his service and impact in the community.

