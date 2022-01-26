During the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo in San Diego, California, RISMedia’s Senior Online News Editor, Liz Dominguez, had the opportunity to sit down and speak with Tim Hur, managing broker and president of Point Honors and Associates, REALTORS® about his new role and responsibilities as president of The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). They also discussed the challenges facing the Asian-American demographic in the real estate space, as well as the strategies and resources that agents and real estate professionals can utilize to help this community achieve their homebuying and homeownership dreams. Hur also details the recent trends and migrations in his Atlanta, Georgia market, and what buyers are looking for this year.