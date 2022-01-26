Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the appointment of Taco Heidinga, who joins the business as director, global business development. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, he will be responsible for recruiting new members in APAC region and growing the company’s program for marketing real estate developments worldwide. Heidinga, an expert real estate coach, will also be involved in growing the organization’s online learning platform Institute, the company stated.

Heidinga brings 14 years of industry experience to the role, most recently running his own real estate training company focused on the business environment in Southeast Asia, where he worked alongside top agents and developers as well as marketing and sales professionals in the region. He is a Dutch national with global experience, having worked with multiple companies across international markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, the Netherlands and the Caribbean.

Chris Dietz, executive vice president of global operations at LeadingRE, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Taco to our global leadership team. A long-time friend of our network, he brings a specialized background in the APAC region and a fantastic professional network internationally. His skills will be hugely valuable as we continue to strengthen our global value proposition and create program offerings that support our members worldwide, particularly on the new development side. Taco’s appointment will also re-enforce our strong APAC footprint and support our growing initiatives in the region.”

“I am excited to join a LeadingRE, a hugely successful business with proven models and efficient tools to support global real estate professionals, agencies, and developers to achieve their goals and perform at the highest level,” Heidinga said. “Having spent years developing real estate training programs and workshops, I look forward to helping our members dive deeper into communication techniques and strategic growth to expand new ideas, strategies, and most importantly innovation for growth.”

