Following its acquisition of Christie’s International Real Estate in December 2021, independent real estate brokerage and technology firm @properties has rebranded to @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.

The new name applies to the firm’s company-owned offices in the greater Chicagoland area, Northwest Indiana, Southwest Michigan and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

The company stated the updated brand reinforces the company’s position as a locally owned and grown brokerage firm that holds the No. 1 market share in Chicagoland, an industry innovator that has developed a proprietary brokerage-technology solution, and the owner and newest affiliate of the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury network.

“When we established @properties in 2000, the name positioned us as a forward-thinking company and helped to differentiate us from the old-line brokerage firms in the market,” said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties Christie’s International Real Estate. “Over the years, it evolved into a brand that is synonymous with market-leading, relationship-focused, tech-forward real estate. Meanwhile, the Christie’s International Real Estate brand has come to symbolize the pinnacle of luxury brokerage and the industry standard for service and professionalism around the world. We’re proud that that each of these important ideas is now represented in our brand.”

