Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in the Southeast with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties in North Carolina. This marks the brand’s 23rd franchised office location in the state, the company said.

The brokerage, owned and operated by local industry veterans, Kathleen and Jim Rebhan, specializes in residential and commercial real estate, relocation services, property management, corporate homes, REO and short-sale transactions.

“We are thrilled to continue to serve buyers and sellers in the counties of Mecklenburg, Union, Iredell, Gaston, Cabarrus, Lancaster and York, but now under the distinguished Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices name” said Kathleen Rebhan, owner, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, in a press release. “As a brokerage, we understand that leveraging the global brand name, as well as the support of its parent companies, would position our company competitively in the Charlotte market.”

“Kathleen, Jim and the whole Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties firm bring a consumer-centric approach that strongly aligns with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “The brokerage believes that as Forever Agents they’re doing more than marketing homes, they are also marketing overall lifestyles to many people in the region, and particularly Charlotte, the Carolinas represent where forever begins.”

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, also welcomed the company to the network, “Kathleen, Jim and their team are highly respected in the metropolitan Charlotte marketplace, and we’re looking forward to helping them grow throughout the region.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhseliteproperties.com.