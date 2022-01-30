Fathom Realty announced the promotion of several members to leadership positions, including two regional directors and seven district directors for the Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) market. The company issued the following information about the new members.

Regional Directors

Michael Creighton

North Texas, West Region

Creighton began his real estate career as a hobby in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, was licensed in 2005, and found his real estate home at Fathom Realty in 2011. Creighton’s energy, creativity and market expertise allow him to identify opportunities and execute successful growth strategies as a district director and for the region. As a multi-million-dollar producer, Creighton’s real estate clients benefit from his passion for home repair and remodeling as well as his knowledge of investment portfolios to create net worth. Originally from Aledo, Texas, Creighton has lived in the North Dallas area for over 20 years.

Jeff Robertson

North Texas, East Region

Robertson was first introduced to the real estate world while working at a title company. After several years in the title insurance industry, Robertson ventured over to the sales side in 2008 where he found his passion as a real estate agent and currently has over 14 years of experience in the real estate industry. In 2014, Robertson was promoted to Fathom District Director for Collin County, Texas. Under his direction, the district grew from 40 to over 600 agents.

District Directors:

Dave Budny

Greater Dallas County – Northwest, Texas

Budny has served as a licensed REALTOR® for Fathom Realty since 2018. In addition, he brings an extensive background in sales development, spanning 21 years of direct sales and marketing experience across multiple industries. Budny has been a top-performing agent for Fathom; however, his ambition has always been to teach and mentor other agents to reach their full potential. So when he started with the company, Budny recruited a team of agents and guided them in achieving their personal and financial goals, including being consistently in the top 10 in transactions and volume for their district every month. He is a husband and father of one, with another on the way, and an avid sports fan.

Shivonne Carolina

Great Collin County – Central, Texas

Carolina is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®, Collin County Association of REALTORS®, and has met the Texas Real Estate Commission education/experience requirements for a broker’s title. Carolina has been a broker for more than 10 years and offers her clients a selling and buying experience that spans from living on the east coast and now having deep southern roots. Working and living in Collin County allows her to serve North Dallas and surrounding areas. She provides buyers and sellers with expertise in marketing and negotiations in all types of real estate transactions.

Charo Jefferson

Greater Dallas County – Northwest, Texas

Jefferson has been a member of the Fathom family since 2017. She’s been a team lead and currently a Fathom Mentor. She began her real estate career in 2002 and had extensive experience in new home sales as a senior sales representative and trainer. During her time in new home sales, she was a top sales performer and she has also been a high producer with Fathom.

Brandy Jett

Greater Denton County – Southeast, Texas



Jett is a broker associate with Fathom Realty and has her GRI, SFR, SRES, and is a TRLP graduate. She has also completed the NAR C2EX training. Jett is a licensed TREC instructor and is the 2022 President-Elect for the Greater Lewisville Association of REALTORS®. Jett began her real estate career in 2009 and joined Fathom in 2014. She has been Mentor of the Year twice and loves to guide new agents launching their careers.

Sean Jones

Greater Tarrant County South, Texas

Jones has been a Teacher and Coach in the Dallas/Fort Worth area for the past 14 years. Buying his first home in Frisco ignited Jones’s interest in real estate. As a result, he launched the ThreePoint Realty Group powered by Fathom Realty. Jones looks forward to serving the Tarrant County South region as the district director.

Bonnie Loyd

Greater Dallas County – East, Texas

Loyd has always been an entrepreneur at heart and strives to be a positive force in people’s lives. These two characteristics have helped her gain leadership roles in her real estate career. Bonnie earned both her ABR and SRES certifications. In 2018, she started her journey as a mentor and enjoys working with new agents and clients.

Farlene Powell

Greater Collin County – West, Texas

Powell has a deep love for her home state. She was born in Houston but grew up in several cities throughout the Dallas area. Living in so many places has given this Texas girl a broad knowledge of the DFW Metroplex as well as a clear understanding of what each city has to offer her clients.

