Seamlessly transition your summer decor to an autumn scheme with these simple tweaks.

Layer With Texture and Pattern

Throws and pillows in heavy, textured fabrics like wool, cashmere, velvet, faux fur or plaid will invite you to stay a while.

Incorporate Rich Hues

Whether it’s olive green, burgundy or indigo, these deeper colors can lend a fall vibe.

Bring in Natural Elements

Incorporate in-season flower bouquets such as hydrangeas, spray roses or mums and extra greenery like seeded eucalyptus or branches to fill centerpiece vases.

Update the Lighting

With more evenings indoors, you may need additional task lighting such as floor and table lamps.

Upgrade Your Bedding

As the temperatures dip, upgrade your sheets to a set of Egyptian cotton, silk or percale, and add an extra woven blanket layer.

Remember the Details

Infusing your home with fall scents, updating your coffee table books and refreshing your picture frames will go a long way to creating a cozy fall atmosphere.