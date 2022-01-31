Real Estate Group, based in Huntsville, Alabama.

In its second merger announced this year, United Real Estate is entering a new state and strengthening its national service footprint with Leading Edge Real Estate Group, based in Huntsville, Alabama. North Alabama is a key strategic market and a natural extension of United’s service areas in Tennessee and the Southeast, the company stated.

United’s Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform is accelerating United’s strategic growth plan in markets slated for expansion, attracting brokerages in key markets to United’s national network, the company stated. The cloud-based productivity platform provides an end-to-end solution for agents and brokers as they grow their businesses and service their clients. With the core elements of the platform mature and deployed across its network, United has accelerated the deployment of new offerings and enhancements to its affiliated agents, brokers and their clients.

“Leading Edge Real Estate has always monitored what to provide for the best agent and customer results. We did a tremendous amount of due diligence and considered multiple offers from national real estate companies to join their organizations. We also had the option of going it alone as we have since our founding in 2013. We are absolutely certain United Real Estate is the answer to how we and our agents grow best in the future,” stated Danny Sullivan, co-founder of Leading Edge Real Estate. “Becoming part of the United affiliated network and family gives us the best of both worlds. We are receiving the enhanced brokerage and agent services, support, training and technology we need to continue to evolve our business. Our company name, culture and agents’ pay plans all remain the same. United is leading the real estate industry, enabling us to compete more effectively in our local markets, both now and in the future.”

“We built our company for our agents. Over the past few years, we reached a tipping point where the real estate market was rapidly changing, and we were facing real challenges to offer the technology, training and resources some larger companies provided. The additional back-office support United brings to the table frees us from some administrative tasks, and allows us to spend more time with our agents. We are excited to be able to increase our focus and investments in agent development and recruitment for their and our long-term success,” explained co-founder of Leading Edge Real Estate. “With United’s resources, Leading Edge Real Estate Group will expand rapidly by providing superior buying and selling experiences with our tech-enabled agent base.”

The Sullivans will remain an integral part of the Huntsville-based team. This merger will continue to bolster United’s expanding footprint, joining its high-value and high-service company-owned and franchised locations across the country.

“Partnering with Danny, Charlene and the agents of Leading Edge Real Estate Group and entering the North Alabama market is incredibly exciting. I was fortunate to have previously lived in Huntsville, and it is amazing to see how the region and its economy are thriving. The quality of life and cost of living in the region are excellent. With the “work-where-you-want-to-live” migration well underway in the U.S., we intend to invest heavily to grow our presence in the region to serve both those that have called North Alabama home for generations and the newcomers that no doubt will be welcomed with Southern hospitality,” stated Dan Duffy, CEO of United Real Estate Group. “The region is also a natural extension of our existing service areas in the Southeastern U.S. and Tennessee, where we’re rapidly gaining market share.”

“Once again, we are pleased to grow our national network with high-quality professionals with a strong regional reputation. What’s most fulfilling is that our proprietary Bullseye™ cloud-based productivity platform will fuel their growth in the Greater Huntsville and Birmingham markets and beyond,” stated Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate.

For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.