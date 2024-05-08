At the 2024 REALTORS® Legislative Meetings on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the “Emerging Business Issues and Technology Forum,” featured a panel of experts exploring how AI and augmented reality will shape the real estate industry.

The panel was moderated by Julie Whitesell, chair of the Emerging Business Issues and Technology Forum and broker in charge at Meybohm Real Estate. Other panelists included:

Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa.

Sam DeBord, CEO of the Real Estate Standards Organization.

Scott Richard, vice chair of the Emerging Business Issues and Technology Forum and owner of Richard Realty.

Chris Christensen, NAR director of technology policy.

Quote highlights:

Allen: “You can now generate a floor plan from a smartphone, virtually stage photos with AI and create virtual tours with much less effort. It’s getting easier, more affordable and more accessible for agents to raise the bar.”

DeBord: “You could walk through a property and take video very quickly and easily. That could turn into a 360-degree video, it could turn into a floor plan – it could be all kinds of different things that practitioners could use to improve the consumer experience.”

Richard: “When you adopt a technology early, you become an expert in that field eventually. Don’t be afraid to adopt the technology. It doesn’t matter what it is; just start doing it. It’s eventually going to get easier for you. You have the most powerful marketing tool possible right in your pocket. I can create a cinematic-style listing video on my cellphone that rivals a production company. It’s available, and it’s in the palm of your hand right now.”

