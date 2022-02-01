Led for the 21st consecutive year by Nicki Marcellino, regional vice president, 2021 was another fantastic year for the La Jolla office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the company announced.

The office finished the year at No. 1 among all real estate offices located in La Jolla, with total sales of $2.2 billion, according to internal data. The team also outperformed the closest competitor in La Jolla by 3.4 times the sales volume in the 92037 ZIP code, and placed No. 1 for sales of homes priced over $3 million, $5 million, and $10 million, in 2021 according to Trendgraphix.

“The success of this office is a direct result of our tireless agents, who are driven to create the most favorable outcome for their clients – the best of the best,” Marcellino said in a statement. “While highly competitive, they are always willing to help each other and give back to their community. Our brand attracts that kind of agent!

“Our agents respect and admire each other’s strengths and the monumental achievements they have created, both individually and collectively,” she added. “Just another reason why this office has consistently ranked No. 1 in La Jolla for over 20 years. Last year we added several more agents who came to us from some of the foremost agencies in the region. It’s no wonder we were the No. 1 office in La Jolla again in so many categories, and continually rank in the Top 10 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices international network.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a part of the global Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network of more than 50,000 real estate professionals in nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.