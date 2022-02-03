Corcoran Global Living has announced the company recently received the Best Website award from Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate during its 2021 LRE® Virtual Awards Celebration.

Now in its 14th year, the LRE® awards are a prestigious acknowledgement of excellence and distinction in the industry, and this year’s virtual format opened the celebration to everyone. Those interested can watch the event here.

“Corcoran Global Living wins Best Website because it’s simply gorgeous and packed with functionality and useful information for both buyers and sellers. The property search is simple and intuitive but contains a lot more complex search options for those that need it. Property details are clean, gorgeous and intuitive to navigate. You can search agents by language, designations, or office and so much more,” said Michael Edlund, vice president of Interactive Media at Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.

According to Edlund, the website’s community information is cleanly organized, easily navigated and really well written. Additionally, he gave kudos to Corcoran Global Living for doing a great job promoting their affiliation with Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate.

“In the current climate, now more than ever, it is imperative to stay not just on top, but well ahead of the market in terms of demographics, trends, and all the information needed by our clients, our colleagues and even our competitors, especially in the luxury market arena,” said Melody Foster, chief experience officer for Corcoran Global Living. “Equally important is the navigability throughout the website, and we constantly strive to advance that as well.”

To see the full list of award nominations and awards, visit Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Announces 2021 Award Nominees.

For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.