Realogy Holdings Corp. stands out on this year’s 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers list, with more than 30 leaders included—the most of any company whose members made the annual list, the firm announces. RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers honors individuals making headlines for their contributions to the industry, their peers and the communities they serve.

The company also celebrates the induction of longtime industry leader Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, to the 2022 Newsmakers Hall of Fame for her contributions to the industry. And CENTURY 21 franchise owner Jim Fite, president of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, will also receive the prestigious honor.

“I am incredibly proud of the many Realogy-affiliated leaders recognized on this year’s RISMedia Newsmakers list for making their mark on the industry as we continue moving real estate to what’s next,” said Ryan Schneider, Realogy president and CEO, who was also distinguished as a Luminary Leader on the 2022 Newsmakers List.

“Congratulations to Pamela Liebman and Jim Fite on this well-deserved honor for their many contributions to our industry. I celebrate their success and that of all the inspiring leaders who have helped Realogy drive meaningful progress for our brands and businesses as we lead into the future.”

The annual list is made up of nine categories and pays tribute to more than 300 residential real estate leaders, nominated by readers and RISMedia’s editorial team, who excelled despite uncertainty and helped their companies and communities through an economic and health crisis, while simultaneously accomplishing new levels of success. Realogy is consistently represented on the list, a testament to the company’s impact on all corners of the industry.

Realogy’s 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers include:

2022 Newsmakers Hall of Fame

Jim Fite, president, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company

Pamela Liebman, president and CEO, The Corcoran Group

Influencers

Ryan Gorman, CEO, Coldwell Banker

Andrew Linn, broker-owner, ERA Davis & Linn

Nykea Pippion McGriff, vice president of strategic growth, Coldwell Banker Realty

Trailblazers

Mayi de la Vega, CEO and founder, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

Stan Ponte, senior global real estate advisor, associate broker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Peter Sobeck, chief recruiting officer, Coldwell Banker Realty

Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

Futurists

Katrina Helmkamp, president and CEO, Cartus & Realogy Leads Group

Achievers

Rich DeNicola, chief operating officer, Realogy Expansion Brands

Anthony Geraci, broker-owner, CENTURY 21 HomeStar

Michael Martinez, executive vice president, Coldwell Banker Realty

Michael Miedler, president and CEO, CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC

Gregory Rand, executive vice president, Coldwell Banker Realty

Crusaders

Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and chief operating officer, Coldwell Banker

Mike Ford, chair, REALTORS Relief Foundation Committee, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes

Kim Luckie, director of business development, marketing and technology, ERA American Real Estate

Kay Wilson-Bolton, realtor, CENTURY 21 Everest

Motivators

Stephanie Anton, president, Corcoran Affiliate Network

Lindsay Listanski, national vice president public relations and communications, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Tanya Reu-Narvaez, executive vice president and chief people officer, Realogy

Alex Vidal, regional vice president, Coldwell Banker Realty

Luminaries

Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Realogy Expansion Brands (Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and ERA)

Bob Hamrick, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Premier Realty

Kevin Levent, president, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers

Ed Prodehl, chairman, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group

Ryan Schneider, president and CEO, Realogy

Trendsetters

David Marine, chief marketing officer, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Chris Masiello, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Masiello Group

Christina Panos, chief marketing officer, The Corcoran Group

Gregory Sexton, chief operating officer, CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC

Charlotte Simonelli, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Realogy

View the full list here.

For more informationa about the company, visit Realogy.