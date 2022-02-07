Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has announced that Julie Tran, Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of the St. James + Canter team have placed among the elite 2022 class of RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers.

Every year RISMedia honors agents who have made huge impacts in their communities and profession in its Real Estate Newsmakers program. Tran earned a place in the Motivators category. While St. James and Canter were selected as Futurists.

“These real estate professionals are not only top producers in their respective offices, but they also are highly regarded for being involved in the communities they serve,” said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, in a statement. “We’re proud to have these three exceptional associates as longstanding members of our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties family. We celebrate their well-deserved recognition as members of the elite RISMedia Real Estate Newsmakers.”

These standout agents are recognized in the February 1 digital edition of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine, its online directory, and will be celebrated on September 7, at the CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C.

Meet the Newsmakers:



Cristie St. James and Markus Canter

Canter and St. James are luxury properties directors and founding directors for the New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. Their dynamic St. James + Canter & Associates team is based in the Beverly Hills office, where they are among the top-producing agents. Canter and St. James Cristie frequently represent high-profile and celebrity clients. They have been featured twice in one season on Bravo network’s “Million Dollar Listing” series, and are regularly quoted by leading news organization such as The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, CNBC and Forbes.

Canter and St. James specialize in the purchase and sale of luxury estates, fine homes, and high-end condominiums. St. James, as co-founder and president of St. James + Canter Luxury Real Estate, oversees the day-to-day operations of the company, and is responsible for spearheading Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ new construction and luxury condo business divisions.

Julie Tran

An Orange County native based in the Irvine office, Tran is highly respected among her peers and clients. Her commitment transcends expectations whether representing a first-time homebuyer, seasoned investor or luxury client. Tran is above all a reliable resource to her clients and has built her business with the core values of trust, honestly and loyalty, which leads to referrals and repeat business, the company stated.

A philanthropist in her own right, Tran gives back to her community by volunteering at local non-profit organizations. She served in 2021 as the board president of the Asian American Real Estate Association of America, Orange County chapter; is involved in The Charitable Foundation Orange County, a nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation run by dedicated agents and employees of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties who wish to have a beneficial and constructive impact on their local communities; and supports Uncork for Hope Foundation, which empowers at-risk youth through community partnerships. Because of her commitment to the community, she was invited to serve on the IMPACT Council (Inclusive Mindset Promoting Action to Change Things) of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

The full list of honorees is available at rismedia.com/2022-newsmakers.

For more information on Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices visit: www.bhhs.com; www.bhhscalifornia.com.