The New Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties continued its growth streak in 2021, with its agents becoming the preferred sales representative of many builders and developers throughout Southern California, the company has announced.

Headed by founding New Homes Directors Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of the company’s Beverly Hills office, the division has strengthened its prominence in the busy Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego County markets, with a strong focus on representing condominium, townhouse, mid-rise, high-rise, mixed-use, and single-family-home developments.

“The New Homes Division offers developers cutting-edge, comprehensive sales management, marketing, advertising, consultation, market research, and broker outreach,” Markus said. “In 2021, we boosted our portfolio significantly despite the pandemic, and look forward to adding even more clients in 2022.”

The New Homes Division has collaborated with some of the region’s most respected developers, investors, private partners, and builders to represent distinguished new properties from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Among the developments that selected the New Homes Division for sales representation in 2021 were the following:

Rancho Los Remedios, a new wine-oriented, gated community near lovely San Miguel De Allende, Guanajuato, Mexico. Maria Ines Rosas in the La Mesa/El Cajon office is the exclusive U.S. marketing representative for 89 residential lots.

Plaza Corona del Mar, six extraordinary new luxury homes in the highly desirable beachside community of Corona del Mar. Kandis Arnold in the Newport Beach office is the exclusive listing agent.

Magnolia Court, a new, 40-condominium community, conveniently located on downtown Oxnard’s historic F Street. Melody O’Leary-Namikas and Kaitlin Miller in the Ventura office are the exclusive sales representatives.

Sea Glass, a new eight-unit residential condominium development in the heart of Carlsbad, based on a saw-tooth design that maximizes western ocean views for every unit. Lin Li in the La Jolla office is listing agent.

Three parcels on unique vacant land, perched above La Jolla’s Barber Beach Tract, will be developed into three single-family homes in a private gated community. Shannon Mahoney in the La Jolla office guided the final stages of the escrow process.

Fourteen44, a development sited in a prime central Santa Monica location that offers a beautifully curated luxury building with two unique penthouse suites that capture city-to-mountain views, and six very private condo residences filled with high-end designer finishes. Markus Canter & Cristie St. James with St. James + Canter & Associates in the Beverly Hills office are the exclusive listing agents.

A wealth of support flows to the New Homes Division from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, including one-stop mortgage, escrow, title services, and an in-house legal department.

“With the world-renowned strength and integrity of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties brand backing us, we are confident that the New Homes Division will set new standards of excellence within the exciting new-homes space,” Markus said.

For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.