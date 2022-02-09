Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) has announced its regional 2021 top deals, top individual agents, and top teams awards in the season two premiere episode of ‘The Lead’ video series. The firm’s best year ever saw over 25 properties close for more than $15 million in New York City, the company announced.

Companywide, Peter Turino, Shannan North and Christopher Burnside were honored for 2021’s top two sales, each sale tying for $60M in East Hampton; the Harkov Lewis Team earned the firm’s honor of Top Team; and for the sixth consecutive year, Lisa K. Lippman was named Brown Harris Stevens’ number one individual agent.

“As the 2022 buying season gets underway, we are excited to honor the incredible efforts of all of our agents,” stated BHS CEO, Bess Freedman. “They are truly masters of their craft.”

In addition to Lisa K. Lippman at No. 1, these individual agents were honored among the top 10 companywide:

2. John Burger (East Side, Manhattan)

3. Rob Johnson (Greenwich, Connecticut)

4. Christopher Burnside (Bridgehampton, The Hamptons)

5. Mike Lubin (West Side- Broadway, Manhattan)

6. Josie Wang (South Miami, FL)

7. David E. Kornmeier (West Side – Broadway, Manhattan)

8. Toni Schrager (Miami – Coconut Grove, Florida)

9. Christopher B. Finlay (Greenwich, Connecticut)

10. Terry Naini (Flatiron – 130 Fifth Avenue)

Additional top awards, based on gross commissions, include:

Manhattan by Office

Manhattan’s Top Sale: Paula Del Nunzio, $59 million townhouse at 12 East 69 th Street

East Side, 445 Park Avenue: Top Agent: John Burger, Top Team: Josh Arcus Team

Street East Side, 445 Park Avenue: Top Agent: John Burger, Top Team: Josh Arcus Team 499 at 445 Park Avenue: Top Agent: Michelle Kim, Top Team: The Louise Phillips Forbes Team

Upper East Side: Top Agent: Curtis Jackson with Adam Flax, Top Team: Joanne Greene and Nada Rizk Team

West Side, Columbus Avenue: Top Agent: Emma Kerins, Top Team: Friedman Rosenthal Team

West Side, Broadway: Top Agent: Lisa Lippman, Top Team: Harris Residential Team

Greenwich Village: Top Agent: Rory Clark, Top Team: Harkov Lewis Team

SoHo: Top Agent: Richard Orenstein

Flatiron, 130 Fifth Avenue, Top Agent: Terry Naini, Top Team: Jonathan Stein Team

Tribeca: Top Agent: Joan Goldberg, Top Team: Nadine Adamson and Kelsey Hall Team

Midtown: Top Agent: Ernest Gasparian, Top Team: Senad Ahmetovic Team

Harlem: Top Agent: Whitney Osentoski, Top Team: Ariela Heilman and Deborah Miller

Brooklyn by Office

Overall: Top Agent: Joanna Mayfield Marks, Top Team: Cappi Colegrove Team

Brooklyn Heights: Top Agent: Natalie Rabaa

Park Slope – 100 7th Avenue: Top Agent: Joanna Mayfield Marks, Top Team: Cappi Colegrove Team

Park Slope – 160 7 th Avenue: Top Agent: Steven Segretta; Top Team: TB Shaw Team

Avenue: Top Agent: Steven Segretta; Top Team: TB Shaw Team Cobble Hill: Top Agent: Andrew Friedman

Bedford-Stuyvesant: Top Agent: George Fesser, Top Team: Ban Leow

South Slope: Top Agent: Cecilia Cina, Top Team: Kirsch Team

Bay Ridge: Top Agent: Bernadette Mitchell

Forest Hills, Queens: Top Agent: Neil Meserati

Long Island City and All of Queens



Top Agent: Jonna Stark

Riverdale

Top Agent: Lee Moskoff, Top Team: Sanjey Tikey Team

Connecticut by office

Top Sale for 2021: Chris Finlay, both sides of the deal at 25 Field Point Drive in Greenwich for $13,375,000.

Top Agent: Rob Johnson, Top Team: Eileen B. Hanford

Greenwich: Top Agent: Rob Johnson

Darien/Rowayton: Top Agent: Serena Richards, Top Team: Eileen B. Hanford Team.

New Canaan: Top Agent: Bettina Hegel, Top Team: Engel Team

Westport: Top Agent: Mary Kate Klemish-Boehm

Stamford: Top Agent: Thaddea Sheridan

Hudson Valley

Top Sale: Robin Horowitz at 474 Deep Hollow Road in Millbrook, NY for $3.85M.

Top Agent: Michael Stasi

Hamptons by office

Top Sale: Peter Turino and Shannan North, $60 off-market deal on Further Lane in East Hampton.

Top Sale: Peter Turino, Shannan North, and Christopher Burnside, $60M at 30 Spaeth Lane in East Hampton.

Overall Top Agent: Christopher Burnside, Overall Top Team: Cerio Natter Team

East Hampton – Main Street: Top Agent: Peter Turino with Shannan North

East Hampton – Newtown Lane: Top Agent: Tim O’Connor

Sag Harbor: Top Agent: Linley Hagen and Stacy Pennebaker

Westhampton: Top Agent: Lauren Battista

Southamptoon: Top Agent: John Vitello

Bridgehampton: Top Agent: Christopher Burnside

North Fork: Top Agent: Marianne Collins

Miami by office



Top Sale: Sheila “Michelle” Rojas, $30M deal at the Continuum South: 100 South Pointe Drive, Unit 3602, 3603 and 3604.

Overall Top Agent: Josie Wang, Overall Top Team: Keith and Sonia Team

Miami Beach Continuum: Top Agent: Sheila “Michelle” Rojas, Top Team: Keith and Sonia Team

Miami Beach Sunset Harbour: Top Agent: Morgan Blittner, Top Team: SoBe Team

Coconut Grove: Top Agent: Toni Schrager

South Miami: Top Agent: Josie Wang, Top Team: Preston & Barreto Team

Palm Beach by office

Top Sale: Ann Summers, $34M at 790 South Country Road

Overall Top Agent: John O. Pickett III, Top Team: Liza Pulitzer and Whitney McGurk

Cocoanut Row: Top Agent: John O. Pickett III

Worth Avenue: Top Agent: Ashley Copeland. Top Team: Liza Pulitzer and Whitney McGurk

West Palm Beach: Top Team: Kirkpatrick Team

New Jersey

Top Sale: Sharon Shahinian, $5.25M at 113 Grand Street in Hoboken

Overall Top Agent: Dale Fior, Overall Top Team: Hudson Realty Group

Hoboken: Top Agent: Dale Fior, Top Team: Hudson Realty Group

Montclair: Top Agent: Allison Maguire

Produced in-house by Brown Harris Stevens, The LEAD with Bess Freedman has hosted high-profile guests from variety of industries, who offer their inspiring thought leadership to the firm’s agents and staff. Past guests have included BHS NYC President Hall Willkie, former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, Developers Arthur and Will Zeckendorf, hockey legend Mark Messier, The Real Deal Publisher Amir Korangy, The Wall Street Journal Reporter Katherine Clarke, New York Times Bestselling Author Julie Metz, and Restaurateur Will Guidara, among others. For more information visit https://www.bhsusa.com/.