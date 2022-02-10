The Institute’s Luxury Market Report is your guide to an analysis on the trends and comparative data on the top-residential markets throughout Canada and the United States.

January’s report reviews the current statistics for the luxury market in North America month over month, as well as the 13-month trend.

Typically in January we review the trends and statistical data for the previous year. However, this month, because we are creating a dedicated review about 2021, we will showcase three key trends from 2021. Discover the how and why they could shape the luxury real estate market in 2022 and beyond.

This past year has been recognized as an outstanding one for the luxury real estate market, soaring prices, record numbers of sold properties but also the first of the key trends we review—declining inventory levels.

We review whether higher inventory levels could return during 2022, and if so, what are the factors that could initiate the increase.

Discover if price increases have reached a natural threshold cap and how the affluent are adjusting.

Understand what factors for buyers, sellers, developers and builders could help bring supply and demand closer and create a more balanced equilibrium in 2022.

Our second key trend focuses on the migration, relocation and emerging luxury markets. The pandemic has expedited many individuals’ decisions and last year saw vast numbers start to implement their real estate goals.

Heading in 2022 discover who will be major players and what new ownership locations will become integral participants in the on-going strength of the luxury market.

The third trend we review brings in to focus a trend that has been around for a while, but due to various critical circumstances and events in 2021 has now become a major concern, not just for the affluent, but all individuals.

Reveal how the luxury real estate industry could play a major role in the changing of how we manage our environment; from implementing sustainable processes and practices, driving service providers to be more conscious of their footprint and holding local governments accountable to create sustainable policies that are needed in their communities.

It is important to understand that the art of selling and buying should always include an analytical approach to truly appreciate the realities, rather than just listening to the market rhetoric.

Click here to see the Institute’s full report.

