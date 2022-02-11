Improving your health is an excellent goal. As you attempt to make a new routine, it’s not hard to get swept up in wellness ads and complex fitness plans. Thankfully, making a sustainable change to improve your health really can start with easy changes. These ideas can get you started.

Time Marked Water Bottle

Everyone knows how important staying hydrated truly is for your overall health. Unfortunately, knowing and doing are two different things. If you’re finding that you are having a difficult time drinking enough water, consider investing in a time-marked water bottle.

These water bottles have indicator decals showing how much you should drink by the hour. This encourages you to keep hydrated throughout your day, instead of trying to chug the contents of your water bottle as you leave the office at the end of your day.

Follow the Half Plate Method

Make nutrition easy on yourself. Instead of hopping on the next fad diet, consider following the half-plate method. Simply fill half of your dinner plate (a standard 9-inch plate) with non-starchy vegetables. Non-starchy vegetables are high in fiber and nutrients. They keep you feeling full when paired with an appropriate serving of fats, healthy high carbohydrate foods and protein. You’re bound to feel great by making this effortless change.

Take a Walk Before Snacking

If you find yourself constantly reaching for a snack throughout the day, you may just be seeking stimulation and a snack is the easiest option. Instead of grabbing that bag of chips to fight your mid-afternoon boredom at the office, try to take a walk around the block instead. This can give you a boost of energy to get through the rest of your day, as well as keep you from eating simply out of boredom. If you finish your walk and you’re still peckish, you’ll know you really do need something to eat.

Focus on Adding, Not Restricting

Many people create diet plans or fitness goals that they quickly lose motivation to follow. This is often a result of making things too unsustainable to follow long-term. Eliminate this issue by focusing on adding to your routine instead of restricting. For instance, instead of making a blanket goal to “never eat sugar” or “exercise for an hour a day” out of the blue, add to your routine bit-by-bit. Instead of less sugar, focus on adding more veggies. Instead of a bodybuilder workout routine, focus on simply adding 10-20 minutes of gentle or fun movement. Work up from there.