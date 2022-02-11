If you’re like most people, February is the time when New Year’s resolutions fade away and we settle back into our usual ways of doing business. Here’s an effective way to combat this backslide: instead of setting general goals, consider focusing on one or more of these industry-related areas and commit to taking an immediate action that will help you start the year off strong.

Discover inspiration. Look to the latest research, industry trends and reports for inspiration on how to improve or expand your business this year. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently released the 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, which provides key insights into the state of our industry, the modern consumer mindset and their buying/selling behaviors. Ask yourself how the information could be used to increase or improve your business. Access other sources of timely, relevant industry insights such as the CRD Podcast.

Immediate actions: Download the 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers and review it with a critical eye. Subscribe to the CRD Podcast.

Expand education. Setting a general goal to earn a designation, start a certification or learn a new business skill is a good first step, but you need a plan to really get started. Consult the CRD Learning Pathways on learning.realtor or schedule an education consultation with a CRD member-support representative to help you create a plan. Explore industry events at crd.realtor/events.

Immediate actions: Peruse the full educational catalog at learning.realtor and register for a course, find a microcourse in a niche topic or save your spot for the upcoming REALTOR® Broker Summit in April 2022.

Improve communication. According to NAR’s 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends report, the typical first-time buyer is 33 years old, and a growing number of Gen Z buyers are entering the market. This is a perfect time to brush up on your communication skills so that you can more effectively connect with the rising generations.

Immediate actions: Check out NAR’s Generational Trends report, the Buyers by Generation Toolkit and microcourses such as “Start with Z: The Z Generation & How to Prepare” and “Temperament & Behavior of Today’s Generations.”

Experiment with marketing. Your current marketing might be producing satisfactory results, but new tactics are constantly emerging. Using live broadcasts, social media, online advertising or even rediscovering more traditional marketing tactics such as direct mailers and display advertising could yield unexpected results.

Immediate actions: Register for REBAC’s recently updated Marketing Strategy & Lead Generation course or purchase the corresponding toolkit from the REALTOR® Store. Choose a new marketing tactic to experiment with in the first quarter.

Create systems. Providing a consistent level of service to all clients is “who we R.” Creating systems, standardized tools and processes can help ensure that you’re doing just that.

Immediate actions: Sign up for the ABR® Designation Course or the At Home With Diversity® certification course.