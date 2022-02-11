Date nights can ensure that you’re making time for your partner and are prioritizing having fun together. Thankfully a date night doesn’t have to involve going out. Whether you’re too busy to go out, have to work around childcare, or you simply feel more comfortable in your own space, you don’t have to give up date nights. If you and your partner want to stay home, there is no shortage of creative ways couples can have an excellent date night.

Cook Together

Cooking together can be an excellent way to unwind and destress together. Plus, you get a fabulous meal at the end. Find a wine that you both love, turn on some music and prepare your date night dinner together. You can opt for a home cooked classic for a hearty and comforting meal, or take on the challenge of a gourmet recipe. Whatever you choose, you’re sure to enjoy the company.

Movie Night

While few things can beat the full theater experience, there are a lot of reasons to enjoy a movie at home these days. Between streaming services and home theater technology, you don’t have to hire a babysitter just to do a movie night. Simply add some concession foods and candy to your regular shopping list. Want to go all out? Buy plastic popcorn buckets and a mini popcorn machine for a real movie theater taste. This can also be a hit for parties, so you’ll no doubt get a lot out of your purchase.

Online Hobby Class

There are a multitude of places to find accessible online classes for any subject. Find one that you both would enjoy as a couple and start to create! Choose a class on gourmet cooking, painting or crafting. Whatever you decide, you’ll have a fun activity for one evening, and may even discover a hidden talent or new favorite hobby. The possibilities are endless.

Surprise Board Game

Few things can beat a board game when it comes to spending screen-free quality time together. Make it a truly date-night-worthy choice by adding the element of surprise. Couples can choose snacks by having one person walk down the aisle with their eyes closed. Randomly tell the other person when to stop and select those snack or candy items. Do the same in the game aisle.