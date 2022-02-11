The Fine Living Group at eXp, has announced that founder and team leader, Jon Lahey, has been selected as an RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia announced its more than 300, 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers on February 1, in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.

RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2021 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Motivators, Luminaries and Trendsetters. Lahey was honored as an Achiever.

“From records being broken, to the glass ceilings being shattered and the creativity and technology innovation being implemented through our changing times, to the always-inspiring and wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of the professionals in the real estate community, over 300 of whom we are celebrating our fifth year of Real Estate Newsmakers,” said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia.

Lahey who immigrated to the United States from Indonesia when he was 10, has an inspirational success story. While his professional career initiated with him using his degree in Information Systems and Management, he transitioned to real estate after successfully flipping houses. His technology background has allowed him to put signature systems in place that help both his team and his clients.

“I am honored to be recognized by such a prestigious publication. I am equally grateful to have the opportunity to grow my team and share my motto to love, care and serve our clients from coast to coast. My vision of national expansion has taken shape with our team more than doubling to 50 strong in less than a year. I look forward to helping more realtors and families live their best life.”

The real estate industry will honor Lahey and all of this year’s honorees at RISMedia’s Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, being held Sept. 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

For more information, visit https://www.thefinelivinggroup.com/.