What: As the real estate industry constantly evolves, so do the needs of agents and their brokers. Flexibility and an understanding for necessary change are crucial for those in a leadership role to inspire, motivate and push your agents to be successful, no matter the challenges.

Tune in to RISMedia’s next webinar, sponsored by BoomTown and moderated by Anthony Lamacchia to learn tips and tricks from industry leaders about how you, as a leader, can continue to navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape.

When: Wed., Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. ET

Register now!

Sponsored By:





Moderated By:



Moderated by: Anthony Lamacchia is the broker/owner and CEO of the Lamacchia Companies: Lamacchia Realty, Lamacchia Property Management, Lamacchia Development, and REAL Training and Systems Inc. Lamacchia is considered an industry expert, having done hundreds of appearances on the local news, and interviews with local and national newspapers

Jimmy Burgess, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida. Over his 27-year career Jimmy has sold over $500M in real estate. He moved into an executive position three years ago and since that time the company has increased their company sales volume from $679M in 2018 to over $2.1B in 2021, their agent count has grown by 80%, but it wasn’t just the number of agents that grew, the average agent production has moved from $2.4M per year to the average production for their 250 agents in 2021 was $8.4M. He hosts The Real Estate Podcast and has over 300 training videos for agents on his YouTube Channel.

Jeanette Schneider is the newly appointed president and regional director of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan, the first woman to possess this role. Schneider previously served as the company’s vice president where she successfully led it to No. 1 in Michigan for market share, and is also RE/MAX’s acting spokesperson and host of the company’s weekly podcast. She will now supervise the marketing and development budget, franchise sales and the release of leading generation tools for agents, as well as leading the day-by-day operations of the company, including roughly 60 offices and almost 900 agents

Bridget Bauer is the virtual event manager on the marketing team at BoomTown. Bridget brings over 8 years of experience in the real estate industry. She began her career launching some of BoomTown’s first clients across the U.S. and Canada and has since moved to the Events Team. Outside of work Bridget enjoys camping, hiking and going to the beach with her dogs in Charleston, SC.

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “How to Keep Agents From Chasing False Promises” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.