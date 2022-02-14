[caption id="attachment_247221" align="alignright" width="300"]<img class="wp-image-247221" src="https:\/\/www.rismedia.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/doreen-headshot.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="420" \/> Doreen Alhadeff[\/caption]\r\n\r\nBuilt in 1905, and listed for a cool $7 million, <a href="http:\/\/blog.rismedia.com\/2022\/great-spaces-historic-estate-hits-market-seattle\/#openModal" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a Seattle mansion<\/a> in the desirable Queen Anne neighborhood requires an expert real estate professional to list and sell such a significant property.\r\n\r\nConcierge Auctions, the largest luxury real estate auction marketplace in the world, is selling the home in partnership with agent Doreen Alhadeff of Gerrard Beattie & Knapp. Despite the current listing price, Concierge Auctions will be putting the property up for a no reserve auction from March 1st through March 4th.\r\n\r\nThe 8,882 square foot, six bedroom and six-bathroom home underwent extensive upgrades before being listed. Although there are modern amenities throughout, such as a chef\u2019s kitchen and a large outdoor patio, great care was taken by the seller to preserve the home\u2019s original charm and grandeur.\r\n\r\nWe recently had an opportunity to discuss this incredible listing with Alhadeff, and her strategy for marketing the home. She also explained how a listing like this differs from a typical home sale and offered advice to agents looking to break into the luxury real estate market.\r\n\r\n<strong>Jameson Doris: Tell us about your background in luxury real estate?<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<strong>Doreen Alhadeff: <\/strong>I started selling in 1989 and was successful right away. A lot of that had to do with the fact that I grew up in the area and had connections. I was able to sell some luxury properties along the way. Where I currently live, in the Queen Anne neighborhood, there is a lot of luxury real estate for sure.\r\n\r\nFifteen years ago, myself and a partner opened a branch of the real estate company we were with. We did most of our luxury deals while there, but that branch has since been purchased by Compass. At the end of last year, I went to Windermere, so I\u2019m still immersed in that market.\r\n\r\n<strong>JD: How did you secure this listing?<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<strong>DA: <\/strong>I actually sold [the seller] the house in 1992. It\u2019s in the neighborhood that I lived and worked in. I\u2019m friends with the seller and listed and sold their house that they were living in before they purchased this property as well. I also have other listings in the area.\r\n\r\n<strong>JD: What was your strategy for marketing this property?\u00a0<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<strong>DA:<\/strong> I\u2019m focusing on getting the home out there as much as possible. I\u2019m contacting agents that I know sell these sorts of properties consistently. Every property is different, but we have no marketing budget for this one. I believe printed materials are very important, so we did mass mailings as soon as we listed the property. You never know where the buyer will come from.\r\n\r\nWe replaced a lot of the furnishings and made the interior more current. We also did extensive quality upgrades and really talked them up. You know the agents that you trust and could sell these sorts of properties, but you have to go broader than that as well.\r\n\r\n<strong>JD: How is showing a property like this different from showing a more typical single-family home?<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<strong>DA:<\/strong> With some agents, you know they\u2019re not going to waste your time, but besides them you need to be sure you\u2019re properly vetting buyers. The buyer\u2019s agents should really be doing proper vetting and making sure they have proof of funds so you\u2019re not wasting everyone\u2019s time by doing a showing. With that though, it also becomes a security issue for the seller. I only represent the seller; I don\u2019t believe in dual agency, because I think the seller and buyer should both be individually represented.\r\n\r\n<strong>JD: What would your advice be to any other real estate professionals who may be looking to dip their toes in the luxury market?<\/strong>\r\n\r\n<strong>DA:<\/strong> I think it\u2019s a good experience to shadow someone. Luxury real estate moves much slower than many agents are used to. It is very different from selling regular real estate. It\u2019s important to first learn the ins and outs of the luxury real estate market, because there are unusual things that can and do happen in this market.\r\n\r\n<img class="size-full wp-image-247216 alignnone" src="https:\/\/www.rismedia.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/queenanne2.jpeg" alt="" width="2000" height="1333" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="size-full wp-image-247217 alignnone" src="https:\/\/www.rismedia.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/queenanne3.jpeg" alt="" width="2000" height="1333" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="size-full wp-image-247218 alignnone" src="https:\/\/www.rismedia.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/queenanne4.jpeg" alt="" width="2000" height="1333" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="size-full wp-image-247219 alignnone" src="https:\/\/www.rismedia.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/queenanne5.jpeg" alt="" width="2000" height="1333" \/>\r\n\r\n<img class="size-full wp-image-247220 alignnone" src="https:\/\/www.rismedia.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/queenanne6.jpeg" alt="" width="2000" height="1333" \/>\r\n\r\n<em><img class="alignleft size-full wp-image-237592" src="https:\/\/www.rismedia.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/10\/Doris_Jameson_2021_60x60-2.jpg" alt="" width="60" height="60" \/>Jameson Doris is RISMedia\u2019s blog and social media editor. Email him your real estate news ideas to\u00a0<\/em><a href="mailto:jdoris@rismedia.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>jdoris@rismedia.com<\/em><\/a><em>.<\/em>