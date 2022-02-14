RE/MAX has announced the addition of three companies to the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program.

New members of the RE/MAX Approved Supplier program include:

Brokerage Engine: A first of its kind, complete back-office platform, Brokerage Engine revolutionizes operations and accounting for RE/MAX offices of every size. Built by brokers, for brokers, the system was created as an all-in-one, easy-to-use software to provide solutions other competitors simply cannot. The platform features instant company reporting, agent roster and listing inventory management, increased staff efficiencies, and lowered brokerage expenses.

Exposio: Exposio leverages computer vision and artificial intelligence to democratize real estate photography. Exposio offers an easy-to-use HDR photography solution for real estate professionals called the Exposio Real Estate Camera App. Agents can easily capture picture-perfect, professional-quality real estate photos using Exposio.

PropTexx: PropTexx’s product innovations are focused on AI and computer vision technology. Its mission is to empower real estate professionals with solutions to transform the way they showcase, list and market properties. In a world where a property’s digital presence influences its demand, PropTexx delivers value to agents by providing immersive and compelling photo editing solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.remax.com/.