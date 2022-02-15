RE/MAX DFW Associates REALTOR® Terry Hendricks has been selected by Dallas Magazine for its ‘Top Residential Real Estate Producers List’ for the second year in a row, the company has announced. Honorees for the list are chosen for their customer service excellence and showing success in the North Texas market with at least $10 million in annual sales.

Hendricks offers two real estate programs serving buyers and sellers in the hot Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market, including the Dream Home Buyers program, which helps buyers identify off-market homes and put together a winning-bid transaction. For sellers, he uses the 72SOLD program, which provides quick turnaround times that result in above-market sales, according to the company.

“I help sellers get the most out of their homes and buyers access the DFW market—which is really, really hot right now,” said Hendricks. “With my innovative real estate programs, I am helping families find and purchase their dream homes. I am honored to be selected to the Top Residential Real Estate Producers List by Dallas Magazine again this year.”

About the Programs

Dream Home Buyers is a free program that helps DFW buyers find off market homes, identifying better properties at better prices in a market where homes sell in days, hours, or before they are announced to the public.

Program participants access properties that can’t be found on Zillow or other real estate websites before other buyers and their REALTORS®. Sources for off market deals include pre-foreclosures, non-owner-occupied properties, and neighborhood geo-targeting. Identifying off market homes provides buyers access to additional properties in the market and purchase opportunities that aren’t impacted by bidding wars.

With the Sell Your Home in 72 Hours—the “72SOLD” program, agents use marketing campaigns designed to create the highest competitive bidding environment and secure above-asking prices within just three days. Upfront advertising combined with targeted marketing and a short window of bidding opportunity helps jumpstart competitive bidding, the company states. 72SOLD’s compressed showing schedule is convenient for home sellers and focuses on creating excitement in the market from Saturday – Monday, reducing the sales process from months to days.

“Traditional pricing of homes has been guesswork. Sellers make their asking price what they hope for and reduce their price if they don’t get it,” Hendricks said. “But homes that are not priced correctly linger unsold and sell for less. With the 72SOLD program, homes are priced to attract buyers quickly, who when they compete against each other, drive up the final asking price.”

