Hanna Family of Companies is ramping up for growth in the New Jersey market with the announced Howard Hanna | Rand Realty acquisition of Striker Realty, which includes three offices in Linden, Livingston and Rahway, New Jersey.

Founded 20 years ago by Thomas J. Borowski, Striker Realty serves a diverse variety of residential and commercial properties, including luxury mansions, condominiums, rental properties and new developments.

“We look forward to welcoming the Striker team to our Howard Hanna | Rand Realty family,” said Matt Rand, CEO at Howard Hanna | Rand Realty. “Over the past few years, our company has worked hard to build a strong presence in New Jersey; this new acquisition aligns with our goal to continue growing to become No. 1 in New Jersey.”

The company said the acquisition will bolster a strong network of real estate sales associates with extensive experience in foreclosures, investor sales, construction and a client roster containing many high-profile athletes and public figures. Like many companies that have joined The Hanna Family of Companies, Striker Realty is devoted to its agents and deeply committed to their clients and communities, making this acquisition an excellent opportunity to continue successfully growing in the New Jersey Region.

“We look forward to expanding and solidifying our operations in New Jersey,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “This acquisition has set the stage for future growth and partnerships as we continue to plan for another successful year.”