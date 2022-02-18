Hyperlocal means different things to different people. To agents, most often, it means a neighborhood or region they farm. Heck, some agents claim to be the hyperlocal expert for an entire metro area. But, to the real experts, getting hyperlocal means gathering and sharing genuine community insights on a micro scale—down to the street level.

This is the new consumer expectation. Consumers are hungry for knowledge and more open to exploring communities and areas they would have never given a second thought to pre-pandemic. It takes boots-on-the-ground expertise, in-depth data, demographics and insights to win over these tech-savvy, and above all, curious consumers.

The pandemic has shifted the consumer’s mentality on community and priorities in all things. There is a sense of urgency to get rid of what doesn’t serve them, from record numbers leaving their jobs (i.e., The Great Resignation) to the urban exodus of renters and homeowners to smaller communities and the suburbs. This shift in thinking has been a boon for the housing industry. Those who couldn’t afford to buy in dense metropolitan areas can purchase a home in more affordable areas without concern for a lengthy commute. Lifestyle became the key to where to live versus necessity driven by work location.

Agents hold the key to helping consumers navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape. The consumer may be motivated by a desire to be in a school attendance zone or within a 45-minute drive from family, but that is just a starting point. An agent’s ability to hone in on—and clearly show—the amenities, community nuances, market stats and overall value of living in a specific neighborhood within these parameters sets them apart from the competition. Fulfilling this need is where hyperlocal expertise is vital.

The right tools make all the difference. After all, data is changing daily, if not hourly. So how can agents create compelling marketing collateral with the latest stats and insights on a micro level? By investing in technology platforms like LiveBy, which puts data first and drills down to micro-communities and neighborhoods—not just zip codes. This builds trust and sets you apart. Having the power to pull up a LiveBy Local™ neighborhood guide or market report with in-depth details relative to a specific community in a matter of seconds builds trust. It makes the agent the source of truth, not endless online searches.

Consumers are hungry for information, and hyperlocal agents are just the ones to give them all the insights they are craving—and more.