You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Password * Confirm Password * Subscribe

Redfin stock plummeted in after-hours trading even though the real estate behemoth beat projections for revenue in its Q4 earnings report, taking in $643.1 million, though the company reported a decrease in its real estate services gross profit and gross margin year-over-year. It also projected a to