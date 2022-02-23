NAR PULSE—REALTORS® are community advocates who commit to a code of ethics. Get the updated 2022 Code of Ethics materials today at Your REALTOR® Store! Save 10% when you buy the 2022 Code of Ethics Bundle. Share with your agents!

Social & Digital Media Survey Results

RPR® has released its latest survey results on how REALTORS® use social and digital media. Over 1,200 agents responded to reveal usage trends among a variety of social platforms.

Get Recognized Online—Instantly!

A .com web address makes you part of the crowd, but a .realestate web address sets your brokerage apart and builds loyalty, trust, and credibility. What are you waiting for? Get your .realestate web address today, now with a Free Professional Website. Visit www.get.realestate to learn more!