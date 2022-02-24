While the primary value of renovating your home should be increasing your family’s pleasure and comfort, there is no question that some renovations increase the value of a home more than others.

In today’s pandemic-driven environment, with most people spending more time at home, office space and flexible entertainment or recreational spaces are highly prized by home shoppers, with updated kitchens and baths still among the most-sought amenities.

While there is no guarantee you’ll get back the money you spend, remodeling can be a very smart investment.