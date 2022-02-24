Custom luxury pool features will instantly make your backyard feel like a trip to a five-star resort. These luxury features will add an extra level of magic, function and style. If you’re in the planning process of designing a luxury in-ground pool, or if you’re looking to upgrade your existing pool area, read on for inspiration on the must-have features every backyard pool oasis should include.

Custom Water Features

Custom water features, such as fountains and waterfalls, can appeal to all the senses. Rock waterfalls can become the pool’s main focal point and add a soothing ambiance and relaxing sounds. Installing a bridge over the pool is a decorative element, but it also makes it easier to get from one side of the pool deck to the other. Water features can also make playing in the water more fun, such as including elaborate water slides in your pool plans. If you anticipate many young children using your pool, consider adding a small splash pad area, as well.

Fire Source

There is no better combination than fire and water. Having a fire pit surrounding the pool adds visual intrigue and will keep you warm after the sun goes down. Fire bowls surrounding the pool will instantly turn your backyard into a resort-inspired oasis. Fire features also add additional light at night, making swimming easier and safer.

Pool House

Designing a pool house adjacent to the pool serves as a practical spot to lounge, dry off or catch a bite to eat. It’s also a stylish way to spend an afternoon solo or while hosting.

Lighting

Ensure your pool is always ready for a night swim by installing enough lighting features. Adequately lighting the pool itself is essential, as is lighting all walkways around the pool and the entryways.

Automatic Pool Covers

An automatic pool cover is a necessity for any luxury pool. Simply switching on the system will automatically cover the pool, offering many benefits. Covering the pool easily will help protect accidental falls, prevent dirt and debris from entering, reduce water loss and save on energy costs.

Grotto

A grotto is a cave you can swim into that typically includes a waterfall feature. By installing seating or a bench, you can lounge in the grotto while enjoying a cool beverage and taking a break from the hot sun. It also adds a dramatic, mysterious feel to the pool atmosphere.

Tanning Ledges

A tanning ledge is an extremely shallow platform that lets you lie on a float or directly on the ledge while still being in the water. It offers the benefits of laying poolside without being fully submerged.

Landscaping

A luxury pool isn’t complete without landscaping. The most important factor to consider with landscaping is tying the pool area to the rest of your home. Privacy hedges will let you swim and lounge comfortably, while and native plants will provide a low-maintenance way to add the greenery every outdoor pool space needs.