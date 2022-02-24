Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.

Vaccine mandates are making headlines, but how do vaccine policies apply to real estate brokerages? Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR to get tips and best practices to consider when providing real estate services in light of the ongoing pandemic, including seller vaccine requirements and avoiding potential fair housing pitfalls.

Watch the video here.