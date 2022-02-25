Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty has announced the promotion of Margaret Ceaser to human resources manager.

“Margaret understands that people are our number one priority,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO, Kevin Waugaman. “Her support of our employees, leadership, attention to detail and collaborative spirit make her an invaluable member of our team.”

Ceaser joined the company in 2001 as a human resources and accounting administrator. As the company has grown over the years, Ceaser has taken on additional responsibilities. In her new role, Ceaser is leading the company’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Council.

“Our goal is to increase diversity education and awareness within our company and throughout the local community,” said Ceaser. “We want to make a significant impact in our efforts while continuing to create a welcoming and diverse environment where our customers, REALTORS® and employees are treated with respect and feel welcomed, valued and included.”

Ceaser has a Master of Business Administration degree in Human Resources Management from Columbia Southern University and a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University. She earned a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace Certificate from the University of South Florida. The program focuses on ways for organizations to increase employee diversity, embrace equity and foster inclusivity.

Ceaser is a member of the Society of Human Resources (SHRM) of Jacksonville, where she serves as co-chair of its Diversity Board. She is a member of the Florida Diversity Council (Jacksonville Chapter).

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty, visit http://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/.