You must be subscribed to RISMedia to read this Premier article. Please subscribe below and access up to 3 Premier articles per month. Order Summary Your Order: Subscriber

Subscriber Subscription Length: 1 month

1 month Recurring: Yes

Yes Content Access: 3 Posts, 0 Posts Total: Free First Name * Last Name * Email Address * Account Details Subscribe

Two of iBuying’s most prominent players, Opendoor and Offerpad, exceeded expectations by reporting impressive revenue growth in their respective earnings reports. However, while the companies were able to capitalize on the demise of Zillow Offers, an uptick in net losses proved to be problematic.