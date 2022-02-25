Everyone knows that one person. The person who never forgets a birthday or an anniversary. The person prepared for anything, with a smile (and a snack). The person who makes life seem like a walk in the park. What if we told you that you could be that person in your business and that the solution was simple? In fact, the solution is deceptively simple. Are you ready for it? Systems.



Systems are how you can transform your business from a stress-fest to something you enjoy again. Here are five simple ways to use systems in your business.



Have a plan.

This one is pretty simple, but it’s often overlooked. If you don’t have a plan, how can you expect to achieve anything? Your business plan should include your goals, strategies, and tactics for reaching those goals and what resources you will need. Without a plan, you’ll be wandering around in the dark.

Understand the process.

Knowing what you need to do will help you actually do it. Many successful entrepreneurs and real estate agents will write out their entire process, from lead generation to closing and then nurturing the relationship after the closing. Mapping out your workflow will help you stay on track and ensure that every step of the process is complete.

Create templates.

This one is a lifesaver, especially when it comes to paperwork and checklists (raise your hand if while reading this article you’ve been interrupted multiple times to deal with paperwork! We hear you!) Templates can include listing presentations, buyer consultation forms, offer letters and more. Ready-made templates and checklists save you time and ensure consistency in your work. Click here for nine checklists to help your real estate business succeed.

Hold yourself accountable.

This one is probably the hardest step. Everyone is busy with work, life and the thousands of other things that come up. Make a plan. Understand the process. Create templates. And then, do it! You are a professional, and the more you hold yourself accountable for your success, the more successful you will be. Nobody is perfect, but your career (and bank account) will be better for you when you own your successes and mistakes. Perhaps find another agent who can be your accountability partner if you struggle with this.

Change. Change. Change.

Don’t be afraid of change. What worked one month ago, six months ago, a year ago might not work now, and that’s okay—schedule time to review your plan, your processes and your checklists and templates. Then, if something needs to change, don’t be afraid to make the change and keep being the rockstar agent you are.

Are you ready to implement some systems and take your business to the next level? Say YES to being “that” person. We’ve got your back!

Fathom Realty currently operates in 35 states with approximately 7,500 agents. Agents enjoy a higher net income through Fathom’s 100% commission, transaction fee compensation model, allowing them to invest more money into growing their business. Fathom agents earn stock grants based on their contribution to revenue and company growth. To learn more about Fathom, click here.