RE/MAX reported higher than expected earnings in Q4 with total revenue up 23.1% to reach $89.2 million as the franchising giant appears to have struck gold with a major acquisition, even after it adjusted its expectations for agent additions downward late last year. In its Q3 earnings report, RE/