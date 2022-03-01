Greater Bergen REALTORS® (GBR) Young Professionals Committee (YPN) hosted a charity bowling event this week to kick-off its 2022 events campaign. Over 90 guests raised over $1,900, which will benefit the Camps Snowflake and Sunshine programs in Ridgewood, N.J., the company announced.

2022 marks the fourth anniversary of GBR’s YPN charity bowling events, designed to support children and families in the area.

GBR affiliate sponsors Main Street Title (Hackensack), State Farm Capellan Agency (Caldwell), and Campanella Law Firm (Wycoff) made the event possible. Donated proceeds will go towards funding GBR’s recreational programs and the purchase of valuable supplies. Camps Snowflake and Sunshine have been assisting children and young adults with multiple disabilities and providing a needed social outlet for many of the campers in the summer for over 60 years.

“We were thrilled to be able to assist this totally unique and valuable program, said Patrizia Maccarrone, 2022 YPN Chairperson. “Raising funds and heightening awareness for our members and residents of the community, through this fun-filled bowling event, will certainly help make a difference for the Camp Snowflake and Sunshine programs.”

For more information, visit www.greaterbergenrealtors.com.