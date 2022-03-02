John L. Scott Real Estate is partnering with Eastern Washington University (EWU) to create a new opportunity for future elementary school teachers of color who want to obtain their teaching certificates through EWU’s Master’s in Teaching program, the company has announced.

The real estate company is donating $30,000 for the John L. Scott Teacher of Diversity Fellowship, and EWU and its School of Education is matching that gift with a second fellowship worth $30,000. Each fellowship includes full tuition, books and fees for a master’s teaching candidate.

In 2021, John L. Scott funded scholarships for diverse candidates in the Seattle area through the University of Washington. This EWU scholarship will extend the impact to the Spokane area, and the company plans to fund scholarships in the Portland area as well. These markets were selected because they are the three major segregated areas in the Northwest due to the tragic, former government and societal practice of redlining limiting where people of color could live.

John L. Scott chairman & CEO, J. Lennox Scott, says the company has “high hopes that this initiative will assist in creating a quality education experience for more youth of diverse backgrounds, which in turn will lead to greater employment, inclusion, advancement and equity.”

The new fellowship fits in with Eastern and its School of Education’s vision to help diversity the educator workforce in our region.

“EWU is excited for this partnership with John L. Scott because it leverages the institution’s roots as a teacher’s college, while strengthening our commitment to build stronger communities that are inclusive, respectful and supportive of all its members,” says Jonathan Anderson, EWU’s provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Candidates must apply by April 1, as the fellowship begins summer 2022. Please visit ewu.edu/jlsdiversityfellowship for eligibility and application details.

Recipients will be selected by an external volunteer committee, comprised of persons of color, including teachers.

For more information, visit https://www.johnlscott.com/.