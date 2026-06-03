Above: John Clidy.

I got into real estate in 1999 while also serving as a New Jersey State Trooper. By the time 9/11 happened, I was living in two very different worlds at once: law enforcement during a national crisis and real estate amid massive uncertainty. One thing I remember clearly from that time was how much leadership mattered.

As troopers, we looked at our squad leaders the same way agents look at their brokers today. We knew there was uncertainty. We knew nobody had every answer. But we looked to leadership for confidence, direction and stability.

You could feel the difference between leaders who stayed calm and focused and those who looked overwhelmed or uncertain. The mindset of leadership impacted the mindset of everyone around them; that lesson stayed with me.

Fast forward to today’s real estate market, and I believe many agents are feeling something similar. Amid higher interest rates, lower transaction volume, economic uncertainty and nonstop industry noise, many people are looking for clarity and stability. And whether leaders realize it or not, agents are watching them closely.

If broker leaders appear fearful, reactive or disorganized, agents often begin to feel the same way. But when leaders stay steady, focused and solutions-oriented, it helps create confidence throughout the organization. Agents take on the mindset of the leadership around them.

Since entering the business, I’ve been through multiple market shifts. I saw the uncertainty after 9/11. I experienced the foreclosure crisis as both an agent and an investor. I watched distressed properties reshape entire markets. And now we are navigating another difficult environment marked by economic uncertainty and global tensions.

Every market shift feels different while you’re in it, but I’ve learned that strong leadership always matters most during difficult times. Tough markets have a way of bringing us back to the fundamentals.

The brokerages doing well right now are not relying on hype or motivation alone. They are focused on leadership, coaching, accountability and productivity. They are helping agents focus on what they can control rather than being consumed by everything happening around them.

Conversations matter.

Appointments matter.

Follow-up matters.

Coaching matters.

Relationships matter.

The best leaders simplify the business again. They communicate more during difficult markets, not less. They coach more and stay visible. They help people stay focused and productive instead of emotional and distracted.

That doesn’t mean pretending challenges do not exist. Strong leadership is not about acting like everything is perfect. It’s about being honest about the environment while still helping people move forward with confidence and purpose.

I’ve also learned that experience creates perspective. When you’ve lived through different cycles, you understand markets change constantly. Fear comes and goes. And, consumer confidence shifts as headlines create uncertainty. But disciplined leadership and strong fundamentals tend to win in the long term.

Some leaders pull back during difficult markets, and others lean in harder. The leaders who usually come out stronger are the ones who create stability when others create panic. They focus on people, stay grounded and coach consistently. And they help agents believe opportunity still exists even when the market becomes more challenging.

I believe this is where great broker leaders separate themselves today. In uncertain times, agents are not just looking for training or commission structures. They are looking for leadership. They want to know somebody is steady, focused and has a plan.

That’s true in real estate, and it’s true in life. One of the biggest lessons I learned from both law enforcement and real estate is that people often perform at the level of confidence and stability created by leadership around them.

Markets will continue to shift as they always do. But throughout every difficult cycle, one thing has stayed consistent: leadership matters most when uncertainty is highest. Let’s lead.

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