Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has announced that Weichert, REALTORS® – Preferred in Palm Desert has joined the Weichert® national franchise system.

The company, previously known as Real Living Prime Properties, becomes the 20th Weichert franchised office in the state of California and the third in Riverside County, the company stated.

Weichert, REALTORS® – Preferred is owned and operated by Robert Saunders and Maria Richards, who have nearly 50 combined years of experience working in the real estate industry.

“We are very excited to join the Weichert family,” said Saunders. “Weichert’s client-first philosophy and emphasis on the organization’s core values match up extremely well with what our team truly values.”

“We saw extreme value in joining the Weichert system in order to have industry-leading resources at our disposal,” said Richards. “The marketing and technology systems will give our company better access to recruitment, and the direct training and support for our agents will help them thrive.”

Saunders began his real estate career at Tarbell, Realtors and worked his way up to regional vice president, a position he held for 11 years. He recruited Richards into the industry and she became one of Tarbell’s most successful agents while working with the company from 2004-11, the company stated.

Saunders and Richards, who married in 2010, opened Real Living Prime Properties in 2011 and the company has grown to include 13 licensed agents serving the Coachella Valley region.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. president and COO Bill Scavone said, “I am thrilled to welcome our new friends at Weichert, REALTORS® – Preferred and their clients to the Weichert family. Their office has a reputation for great customer service, and they are very highly regarded in Southern California. They also share our client-first philosophy and are rooted in the region they serve.”

For more information visit www.weichertrealtorspreferred.com.