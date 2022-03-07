There’s no doubt that a well-executed DIY can look great and save your pocketbook. Weekend warriors and new homeowners alike know that the best way to invest in your home is a thoughtful upgrade and DIYing the project can ensure that you have the highest possible ROI. However, for some projects, an expert hand can be the difference between a costly error and an investment-boosting upgrade. These four projects are best left to the pros.

Tree Removal or Trimming

With the right tools, you may be tempted to tackle this project on your own, but there are a lot of safety risks with DIYing a tree removal or trim. Between operating dangerous machinery, the need to climb to extreme heights and the potential risks of falling branches or trees, there is a lot that can go wrong when it comes to a tree trim. Professional tree specialists are insured and properly trained to ensure that a tree is taken down safely without damaging your home or harming another person. Save yourself the bills associated with a home repair or a doctor’s visit and hire a pro instead.

Roofing

Heights can bring new safety risks to any home project. Even cleaning the gutters can be hazardous if not done properly. When it comes to your roofing, safety and experience are vital. Don’t attempt to tackle a roofing project yourself. Not only do you risk a painful–or even fatal fall, but your roof is your biggest expense for your home. It protects all of your home’s vital features, and incorrect roofing repairs could cause extensive damage to the rest of your home. Not only should you have a professional tackle these repairs, but you should also hire a pro annually to inspect your roof as well.

Wiring

While a basic wiring task may be doable with the right safety precautions, much electrical work should be left for professionals. Electricians have extensive training to ensure that projects are completed effectively and safely. A DIY wiring job can cause a fire, cause a fatal electric shock and can be illegal depending on the task. For simple projects like connecting existing wiring to a new light fixture, it’s ok to go the DIY route. For anything more complex, call a licensed electrician.

Plumbing

There are many plumbing projects that an experienced DIYer could handle, but when it comes to anything big, be sure to save for a pro. Any major plumbing work that involves your water main or large-scale pipe replacing should not be a DIY project. After all, water damage is an extremely costly problem, and you might even find difficulties with insurance coverage from a DIY job gone awry.