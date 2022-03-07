Oatmeal raisin cookies are a timeless classic treat, packed full of plenty of sweetness and texture. This recipe is an old fan favorite filled with the perfect amount of cinnamon spice to compliment the sweetness of the raisins. Follow this recipe for the chewiest, gooiest oatmeal raisin cookies that will keep your friends and family begging for more.

Oven Temperature: 375°F

Bake Time: Approximately 30 mins

Yield: Approximately 3 dozen cookies

What You’ll Need:

1 cup of softened butter

¾ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp ground ginger

3 cups oats

1 cup raisins

Let’s Get Baking!

Step One: Preheat the oven to 375°F. Place butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Using a hand mixer, mix on medium until fully combined and creamy.

Step Two: Add vanilla and eggs, one at a time. Mix until fully combined. Slowly add baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and flour. Be sure not to add too much at a time so that all the ingredients remain in the bowl. Mix until just combined.

Step Three: Grind 2 cups of oats in a food processor. They should be in smaller pieces, but be sure they aren’t too fine. Add the ground and whole oats into the mixture. Fold in with a rubber spatula until just combined. Fold in the raisins.

Step Four: Scoop tablespoon-sized portions of dough on a large cookie sheet. Be sure the cookies are approximately an inch apart from one another. Flatten them down slightly with the back of a spoon and place into the oven for 10-12 minutes.

Step Five: Remove from the oven, let cool and enjoy!